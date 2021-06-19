Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

MUFG opened at $5.38 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

