Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $50,883,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,077,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after buying an additional 665,948 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

NCLH stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

