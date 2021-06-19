Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after buying an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after buying an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 140,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

AZPN stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.