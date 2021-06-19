Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 10,699 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of AMC Networks worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

