Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,518 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

