Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 37,658 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $146,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,443,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

