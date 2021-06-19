Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 806 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

