Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $487.04

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $487.04 and last traded at $474.00, with a volume of 2902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 70.11 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

