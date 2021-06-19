Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie raised Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.