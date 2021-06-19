Modine Manufacturing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,186 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,417% compared to the average daily volume of 210 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE MOD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $811.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

