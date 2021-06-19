Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the May 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 315,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.