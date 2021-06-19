Monetha (MTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Monetha has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $146,692.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00717216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00082775 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

