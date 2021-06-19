Monetha Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $238,365.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Monetha has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $238,365.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043731 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083506 BTC.
About Monetha
According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “
Buying and Selling Monetha
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.
