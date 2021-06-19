Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,690 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:MP opened at $30.81 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 140.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

