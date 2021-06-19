Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

