Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter.

MUE opened at $13.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

