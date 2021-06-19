Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $48.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.