Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Steel Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

