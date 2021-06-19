Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.