Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.83. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.