M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,489,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,027.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $142.98 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

