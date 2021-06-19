MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.90. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.27, with a volume of 535,445 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTY shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

