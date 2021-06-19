MultiCoinCasino Reaches Market Cap of $48,351.82 (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One MultiCoinCasino coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MultiCoinCasino has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MultiCoinCasino has a total market capitalization of $48,351.82 and $35.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MultiCoinCasino Profile

MultiCoinCasino’s launch date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

MultiCoinCasino Coin Trading

