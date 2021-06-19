Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €241.50 ($284.12). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €240.80 ($283.29), with a volume of 453,313 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €243.93.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.