Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.83). Myovant Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $790,384. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.88. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

