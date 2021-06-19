Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,290 shares of company stock worth $4,100,178 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

