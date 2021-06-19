Nathan Olmstead Sells 3,549 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Logitech International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Logitech International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

