National Bank Financial Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$6.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of RROTF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

