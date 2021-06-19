Natura &Co Holding S.A. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Natura &Co in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 17.8% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 118,208 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

