Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

NTCO opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

