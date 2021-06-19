Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NRP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,619. The stock has a market cap of $237.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

