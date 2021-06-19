Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.