NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.