NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

