Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.39. Neogen shares last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 351,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,094.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,555. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

