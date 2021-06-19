New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Down 0.4%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.26. 208,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of New Pacific Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

