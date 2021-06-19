New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,600 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

