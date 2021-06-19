New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $52.00 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

