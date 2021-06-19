New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.20 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

