New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $7.89 Million Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 270,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

