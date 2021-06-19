New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,592 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,267 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.