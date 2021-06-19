Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) shares were down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 5,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45.

About Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

