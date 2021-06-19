NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) & Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Financial Contrast

NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NewHydrogen and Raven Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Raven Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Raven Industries has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Raven Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than NewHydrogen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewHydrogen and Raven Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A Raven Industries $348.36 million 3.98 $18.88 million $0.88 43.89

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Volatility & Risk

NewHydrogen has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raven Industries has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Raven Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Raven Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NewHydrogen and Raven Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewHydrogen N/A N/A -7,477.85% Raven Industries 6.53% 9.37% 7.55%

Summary

Raven Industries beats NewHydrogen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewHydrogen

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in developing clean energy technologies. It is involved in developing technologies to reduce or replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials in electrolyzers to help usher in a green hydrogen economy; and to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost, and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as BioSolar, Inc. and changed its name to NewHydrogen, Inc. in April 2021. NewHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields. Its products include application controls, GPS-guidance steering systems, field computers, automatic boom controls, machine automation, information management tools, and injection systems, as well as Slingshot, a communications platform for its ag retailers, custom applicators, and enterprise farms; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geo-membrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications; and offers design-build and installation services for plastic films and sheeting. This segment sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude stratospheric platforms, technical services, and radar systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness capabilities to governmental and commercial customers in the aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

