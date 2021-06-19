Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Critical Comparison

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Newmont 21.77% 10.18% 5.90%

78.6% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Newmont’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmont $11.50 billion 4.36 $2.83 billion $2.66 23.54

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Mining and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 4 7 0 2.64

Newmont has a consensus price target of $69.18, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

