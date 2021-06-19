Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $5,283,646. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

