Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading Down 2.4%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 6,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 53,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

