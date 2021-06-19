NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. 9,784,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.