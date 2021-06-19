nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

