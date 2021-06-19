Noku 1-Day Volume Tops $6,994.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Noku coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $6,994.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

