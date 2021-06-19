Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.22. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

